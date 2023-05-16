COLUMBIA − Starting on Aug. 1, the city of Columbia will combine its current six fixed bus routes into three.
Currently, six Go COMO buses drive along six different fixed bus routes: black, orange, gold, blue, red and green.
Under route combining, which is set to start Tuesday, Aug. 1, the city will combine black with orange, gold with blue, and red with green.
August was selected because MU Tiger Line operations are suspended between mid-May and mid-August, thus freeing more available drivers, according to Monday's city council agenda.
Go COMO will not remove any stops from service, but buses will visit the normal stops less frequently, at 90-minute intervals instead of 45-minute intervals.
Public Works spokesperson John Ogan said the change is mainly due to a shortage of drivers. The city currently lacks 11 full-time drivers.
“The primary reason is due to a staffing shortage," he said. “This is something that transit departments nationwide are facing. We are having trouble with hiring and retention.”
The city hopes by having fewer routes, bus drivers will experience less stress.
“Since August of 2021, we've had a mandatory minimum of 12 hours overtime each week," Ogan explained. “Drivers have to work a minimum of 52 hours each week.”
Isaiah Cummings, a frequent rider of Go COMO, said the longer wait times will be a concern for those riding the bus to get to their jobs.
“It could be inconvenient for a lot of people that have to go to work,” Cummings aid. “They got to be there at a certain time, the bosses don't care and they're going to write them up and give them tardy.”
Ogan said he and the city understand the concern of longer wait times.
“It's not something that we wanted to do,” he said. “We would rather run at the service that we currently have. That is why we have a transit study to see where we can take the resources that we do have and perhaps do more.”
Ogan said the city is working to inform people about the change through social media and other methods. He encouraged riders to sign up for text alerts at alerts.como.gov for updates on route changes.