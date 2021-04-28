AUDRAIN COUNTY - Wednesday marks the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Exercise Tiger and commemorations are planned for the day to honor those who served in the military.
According to the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF), Exercise Tiger was a secret naval operation to rehearse the D-Day invasion during World War II, off the coast of England. German Navy warships struck the eight U.S. Navy tank landing ships, sinking two and ruining a third.
During the battle, 749 U.S. soldiers died -- 201 were from Missouri. Exercise Tiger events were declassified in August of 1944.
The USTF has its national office in Columbia and the Missouri Exercise Tiger Army & Navy Anchor Memorial is located outside the Audrain County Courthouse in Mexico. Susan Haines, the national executive director of the USTF, said memorials and commemorations are to honor the Missourians who lost their lives on April 28, 1944.
"Missouri lost more men in the Battle of Exercise Tiger than any other state in the United States," Haines said. "Therefore, we find it very important for us to have a memorial in our state recognizing the sacrifices that came from our forefathers. My family and several other families have had those individuals who served in World War II."
On Wednesday, the 33rd national ceremony will be held at the anchor memorial in Mexico. It will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony. Last year, a blue ribbon was tied to the anchor to acknowledge the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ribbon was to be left up until a vaccine was found. With three vaccines now available to Missourians, it will be cut down on Wednesday.
To Alan Winder, an associate commissioner with Audrain County, Wednesday's ceremony and the anchor memorial that has been in place for 21 years "represent the sacrifices that were made for us by service men and women."
"People drive by and they see the anchor and I know they ask, 'what is it' and occasionally we get asked 'why is it there' and that's an opportunity to educate ourselves and our community about not only about Exercise Tiger but the sacrifices that have been made so we can enjoy the freedoms we do here in the United States," Winder said.
Other features of the commencement will be a wreath-laying ceremony, a honoring of Black veterans, speeches from state politicians and a 14-mile military ruck by the Farber Police Chief Ray Bumbales in the morning along Highway 54. Bumbales is a former USAF Master Sgt. and will be raising money and awareness during the ruck.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m., rain or shine.