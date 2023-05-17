COLE COUNTY − The Cole County Commission unanimously approved to increase pay for certified deputies and detention officers at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said during the meeting his department is facing a staffing shortage of 19 employees. He mentioned two employees are in the process of leaving, and another two are looking to leave.
"It goes without saying, we have a nationwide issue with law enforcement. We are absolutely involved in that," Wheeler said.
The new starting salary for P.O.S.T. certified deputies will be $50,000, a $2,000 increase from the current rate, while detention officers will start with $45,000 a year, a $3,000 increase.
Both positions include benefits such as two options for retirement, employer-paid dental, health and life insurance, 12 paid holidays, among others.
"It is intended to retain current employees and make us more competitive for new hires," Wheeler said.
The sheriff said the salary increases will cost the department just over $127,000 for the year, but that the department has an excess budget of about $266,000.
More information on the openings can be found on the sheriff's office website or contact Lt. Joe Cregger at 573-634-9160.