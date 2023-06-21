RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Randolph County Commission held a meeting Wednesday night to help inform the public about a new animal waste basin.
The commission took questions from people who attended the meeting, and it was packed to the point where were people standing outside of the room.
The 4-acre long lagoon is located on County Road 1770, off of Highway J in Jacksonville. It can hold up to 18 million gallons of organic animal material and organic food waste.
The people expressed many concerns, but the most common complaint was that they didn't know this was happening in their own backyard.
Steve Gieseking lives right next door to the basin, and he said people are worried about their health.
"They're scared for their property value and their health," he said. "They are scared they'll get respiratory diseases and illnesses, this just doesn't benefit anyone in our community."
Gieseking said if someone wanted to move, it would be tough to sell a house living next to the basin. He also said many people do not see the point of moving forward with this project since it is so unpopular.
"This project really just does not benefit everyone," he said. "Honestly it only benefits one singular individual.
Sid Conklin, the Presiding Commissioner, said he wanted to hold the meeting to clear the air and hear people's questions.
"I decided to hold this meeting to have people come and ask all their questions," he said. "I also wanted to get more information because I could not find any in my initial inquiry."
Conklin urged the people who want change to email or write a letter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He said public involvement is crucial going forward.
"We need people to contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and keep expressing their opinion," he said. "I know everyone's frustrated, but we need to keep getting more information going forward."
The message from the people attending was clear, a lot of people do not want the basin to be completed.