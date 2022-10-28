JEFFERSON CITY - The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release.
The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases.
A public meeting and an online survey will be used to gather input from riders about how they use JEFFTRAN and how the proposed changes would impact them.
The public meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, located 320 E. McCarthy Street. The survey will be open through Dec. 9.
Fare increases are proposed as listed:
- Regular Fare (one ride) from $1 to $1.50
- Regular Fare Adult Pass (20 rides) from $20 to $30
- Reduced Fare (one ride) from $0.50 to $0.75
- Reduced Fare pass (20 rides) from $10 to $15
- Student Pass (20 rides) from $18 to $27
- Handi-Wheels Fare (one ride) from $2 to $3
- Handi-Wheels Pass (10 rides) from $20 to $30
The results of the survey and the public meeting will be reviewed by city council. A final public hearing would be held prior to consideration by the council, the release said.
A paper copy of the survey can be requested at City Hall, or at the JEFFTRAN Transfer Facility, at 820 E. Miller Street.
Questions can be directed to Transit Division interim director Gerry Stegeman at 573-634-6598.