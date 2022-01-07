COLUMBIA - This evening friends and family members celebrated four year old Beckett Karr for beating cancer.
Guests arrived 20 minutes early to surprise the Karr's family arrival.
There were bells, posters and a video all in honor of Beckett. The video was a slide show of Beckett's journey with leukemia; ranging from the different stages that he went through good and bad.
A special guest appearance was made by Truman the Tiger and the Golden Girls.
Beckett's mother Lauren Karr said, " We have seen this community come out more than I have ever seen and I am so grateful. There is a lot more children unfortunately that you or I even realize that go through something like this."
Beckett did not go through this journey alone. Along with his friends and family he had his big sister Kennedy Karr supporting him every step of the way.
Becketts mother Lauren Karr said, "she's been in a hospital more than probably a lot of girls her age." Referring to her daughter Kennedy.
The Karr family is thankful for the community coming together to celebrate Beckett's fight against cancer.