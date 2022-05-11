MEXICO − A community clinic opened Wednesday right across from where the Audrain County Hospital emergency room was located. The Audrain Community Hospital was previously owned by Noble Health, but it suspended services in March and furloughed all employees.

The clinic is located in the former Missouri Ear, Nose and Throat Center, 515 East Promenade Street in Mexico.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available for walk-in care. It doesn't require insurance.

Registered nurse David Lewis was an employee at the hospital and now helps out at the clinic. He said Wednesday's opening was mainly used for moving equipment.

"I've been moving all the equipment from the old facility to the new facility getting the room set up," Lewis said.

He said he hopes that the hospital stays open forever.

"We have no intention of closing down the hospital," he said.

The emergency room medical director at the hospital, Scott Dudley, said this clinic gives the people of Audrain County hope.

"There's not much in the way of the health care and the surrounding area, without driving 45 minutes to an hour," Dudley said. "So if somebody gets sick or hurt, there's just, we're kind of out here, isolated. So now by getting that spun up, we've got a place people can get an x-ray, get labs, get stitches, where we can determine if they're sicker and need to be sent to a higher level of care."

He said he is currently the only physician on staff and believes that there could be 20 to 50 people a day served in the clinic.

Licensed practical nurse Megan Jewett said she just wanted to help out.

"I've been here for years," Jewett said. "So when the hospital closed, I was asked to come over to the clinic and help out. So I've been here for about six weeks and been the nurse over here since the end of March. I've just been here just to help our patients help our community."

She added that she hopes that the clinic grows.

"Hopefully we can, you know, work with two and three providers, and working with two and three providers who are hoping for that number to get a number of patients to be high," Jewett said.

Jewett, Dudley and Lewis all said they appreciate Audrain County's residents patience.