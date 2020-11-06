COLUMBIA - Members of the community will hold a vigil for the late Jermaine Spain Friday night.
Family and friends will have a balloon release to commemorate and celebrate his life.
Spain was murdered Monday, Nov. 2 at Cosmo Park in Columbia.
The Columbia Police Department originally detained a 15-year-old juvenile for his involvement in the homicide but has since been released.
A fundrasier was also started to help raise money for his family.
His family said a homegoing celebration will take place on Nov. 14 for Spain at Parker's Funeral Home in Columbia. All visitors are welcome.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers 573.875.8477.