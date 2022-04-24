COLUMBIA - Community members could purchase plants, sign-up for volunteer opportunities and learn about sustainable practices during the Columbia Area Earth Day Festival Sunday afternoon.
Environmental activist Sutu Forté said she came to the event to educate the community about issues facing the environment.
“The trees and the wild animals, they can't come to City Council,” Forté said. “My position is to speak for them, to raise enthusiasm of the people in Columbia to learn about them and come and visit and take care of them.”
In addition to educating community members, Forté said she also hopes to inspire people to come volunteer at the Our Wild Nature Sanctuary where she is planting a micro-forest.
“Our planet is burning up,” Forté said. “We're cutting down trees when we should be keeping the old mother trees and planting more smaller trees. That's why we're advocating something new called a micro forest. It's a very concentrated forest.”
This isn't the first time Forté has stood up for nature. In February, a jury found her not guilty of first degree trespassing after she spent eight days in a tree, in protest of the construction of the Shepard-to-Rollins trail.
The Hawthorn Chapter of the Missouri Native Plant Society was also at the festival working on outreach and education. Louise Flenner, a member of the organization, said they hope to teach the community about the importance of native plant species.
“We stay here all day, we talk to people, we help to try to show them the native plants that we have for sale, talk to them about any problems that they've had trying to grow natives if they've had problems,” Flenner said.
The street fair run until 6:30 p.m. Sunday and live music played until 7 p.m.