COLUMBIA - Mid-MO Railfan and Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted the Annual Paquin Train Show on Saturday. This is the 20th year in a row the event has been at Paquin Towers.
Conductor John Wilke has been a part of the train show for more than four decades. He said it’s something he looks forward to every year.
“I show up to greet people, punch their tickets, Wilke said. “My favorite part is interacting, particularly with the children. And the children can be anywhere from three to 120. I don't discriminate by age.”
While the exhibits have changed over the years, Wilke said the children’s smiles never change.
“They’re always priceless,” Wilke said. “They fuel and motivate everyone to spend the hours preparing for the show.”
However, Riley Benson was not just a child attending the show. He built multiple trains to display at the exhibition.
“I got my first Lego train set on my seventh birthday,” Riley said. “I’ve been building Lego trains ever since then.”
This was Riley’s first exhibit at a train show, but his father said they have been coming to these shows together since 2013.
“He’s been in love with trains since he was about three years old,” Craig Benson said. “I remember pretty early on that he has said, ‘You know what? Someday I’d like to bring a train here.’”
Riley spent the week prior to this event working on his trains, one of which he completely designed himself. His father said he didn’t help Riley with anything on display at the show.
“I asked him a lot of annoying questions but he already had his mind set,” Craig Benson said. “This is all his doing.”
Riley and his father plan to attend another train show in April. Riley will have a bigger display at the Iron Spike Museum’s show in Washington. Both Bensons said this hobby will have an impact on Riley for years to come.
“I want to be either an engineer, a comedian, or a lego designer,” Riley said. “I really like building stuff.”
“It's fun to see him being creative and having all sorts of fun,” Craig Benson said. “There's always trains around so I think it'll be a part of his life for a long time.”