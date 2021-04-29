Community gathers to remember last documented black man lynched in Boone County

COLUMBIA - Community members and Columbia city officials gathered Thursday afternoon for a soil collection and a rededication of the James Scott memorial plaque, located on the MKT Trail.
James T. Scott was the last documented Black man lynched in Boone County, exactly 98 years ago in 1923.
The senior pastor of the Second Missionary Baptist Church where Scott and his family used to worship said it's important to understand our past because it gives us direction for the future.
Scott was accused of assaulting a young white girl. A white mob took Scott from the Boone County Jail and -without a trial- lynched him from what was then the Stewart Bridge over the MKT Railroad.
"We must always remember our history and even the good as well as the bad because it gives us information that we need to forge forward, especially if we're seeking a better path," Rev. Clyde Ruffin said.
Many in attendance had recent events of racial tension and police brutality fresh in mind.
"We're having to reconcile that: is there a difference between what happened in the 20's, the 30's, the 40's, 50's to what's happening now?" said Brittani Fults, Community Remembrance Project member.
"We recognize that the trauma of those events and the impact that it has on our children and on our community are still ongoing," Ruffin said. "We have to address it so that we can do something different."
Soil was collected in three jars and will be distributed to three sites: one locally, one at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and another in the Black Archives of Mid-Missouri in Kansas City.
A release says the soil collection "creates a visible impact and allows the community to feel closer to the act of lynching."
The rededication was organized by the Community Remembrance Project of Boone County. Mayor Brian Treece, Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson, Rev. Dr. Clyde Ruffin and Senior Pastor of the Second Missionary Church Rev. Dr. C.W. Dawson were in attendance.