COLUMBIA- A community search party is being conducted on Sunday, July 16 for Daniel Lee Thompson, 41, who was last seen at the Rocky Forks Conservation Area.
The search party was put together following a statement from the Columbia Police Department, asking for the public’s assistance in locating Thompson. He was reported missing on July 7, 2023 and the last known contact from him was on June 26, 2023.
Thompson is approximately 5’8 and 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a beard. His 2014 red ford F-150 was found abandoned at the Rocky Forks Conservation Area.
Volunteers will meet at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning and will start the search at the farthest back lot. For more information, please visit this Facebook post.
If you know something or have seen this person, please immediately call 911 or CPD at 573-874-7652.