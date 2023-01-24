COLUMBIA - Residents can attend a second meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 to provide feedback on a traffic calming project on Russell Boulevard.
Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall.
The street was identified by Columbia Public Works as having traffic with operating speeds higher than desirable.
The public can review information and design concepts at the meeting and have their questions answered by city engineering staff. Residents can also call the Public Works department at 573-874-2489 to leave comments, or visit the city's website.