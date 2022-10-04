COLUMBIA - Community members interested in a traffic calming project on Russell Boulevard are invited to a meeting Monday night.

Columbia Public Works says Russell Boulevard has been identified as a street with traffic operating at speeds that are higher than desirable. Public Works will hold an informal open house Oct. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall.

Residents can review the designs, talk with Public Works staff and fill out a public comment card. Email comments can also be sent to PubW@CoMo.gov or can be mailed to Public Works at 701 East Broadway.