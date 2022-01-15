COLUMBIA − The Columbia community is invited to share their input regarding capital improvements at Cosmopolitan Recreational Area.
The input meeting for Cosmo Park will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center, located at 1701 West Ash Street.
There are three capital improvement projects at Cosmo Park that require public input, according to a news release from Columbia Parks and Recreation.
The first is the replacement of the toddler playground which is currently located by Nickell Shelter. Plans include moving the playground southwest of its existing location to improve drainage and to allow for a larger play area.
Plans also include replacing the play structure and swings, adding new walkways and installing a park bench and picnic table. These improvements are funded by the 2015 Park Sales Tax.
The second project is improving Cosmo's three shelters and adjacent parking. The Parks and Rec Department hopes to demolish and replace Burford Shelter and add renovations to Lamb and Nickell Shelters.
Parks and Rec staff will also coordinate parking lot improvements, like asphalt overlay and striping. These improvements are funded by the 2021 Park Sales Tax.
The third project includes adding improvements to the park's fitness trail. This includes adding an asphalt overlay of the existing 10-foot wide trail and updating the 10 existing benches along the trail. This work is also funded by the 2021 Park Sales Tax.
There are also three separate online surveys for the projects, which are open until Jan. 25: