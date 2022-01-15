Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&