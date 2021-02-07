TEBBETTS - Residents met at Tebbetts Community Hall Sunday afternoon to discuss plans to restore the Oakley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The church was vandalized sometime between the late overnight hours of Jan. 22 and the early morning hours of Jan. 23, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Residents of the area are now coming together to preserve the history of the church.
The building is 143 years old and has rarely been used over the past several years. However, the church was previously used by many people in the Black community who formerly lived in Tebbetts.
George Hord will be in charge of moving and restoring the church. He understands the history of the church and how important it is to a smaller community like Tebbetts.
"They would have dinners there at least once a month. 100 to 200 people would come to those dinners," Hord said. "There's not a Black community here now, but historically, we all appreciate that."
The vandalism of the church was not the first time the community wanted to move the church. Doris Handy said she wanted the church to moved before she died in 2016.
"On her death bed she got Rev. Darlene Smith to promise that she would try and do something to preserve the church. It's been Rev. Smith's mission since then to try and do something," said Hord.
Doris Handy was close with many Tebbetts residents including Jim Phillips. Phillips was devastated by the vandalism back in January.
"It was very disgusting how somebody could do that to the church...what thrill could you get out of that," said Phillips.
Phillips was one of only five people to show up to the meeting on Sunday. Many community members were unable to make the meeting, including Rev. Smith.
George Hord expected more of his community to come voice their concerns at the meeting.
"Based on the number of people that contributed on Facebook, I was disappointed more people didn't show up today," Hord said. "I'm hoping they participate better when we actually start work."
Hord is working hand-in-hand with Rev. Smith to find the next location for the church who will ultimately decide where the church is relocated.
The biggest concern with the location right now is not many people can see it.
"It sets at a place where it's not within sight distance of anybody's house. It's a very dark area at night. " Hord said. "We get it down here [closer to town] people will be able to see it. There's more light in general because we have street lights down here in town."
The restoration will include replacing the doors and windows the vandals destroyed. Hord is also planning on adding some new roofing as well as securing the church on a more flat surface.
As for the price of the restoration, Hord has an estimate of what it will cost, but knows it could be different.
"Most of the labor will be given. We'll probably have to pay for material, but I'm hoping companies like Lowes or Menards will give us a discount at least for material," said Hord.
People are able to contribute by visiting the "You Know You're From Tebbetts, Mo. When..." Facebook page where Hord will frequently post. He also set up a PO box to receive donations: Oakley Chapel Restoration, PO Box 176, Tebbetts, 65080.