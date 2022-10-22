COLUMBIA – After a shooting downtown late Friday, some community members are expressing concerns about safety.
Trish Wallace, a Mizzou alumni, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting.
“I was speechless,” Wallace said. “I was really upset… Like, how could this happen? There's too much crime starting to happen lately. I don't know what the deal is. But it's really scary.”
Amy Bianucci, a junior at Mizzou, said she was with someone when she saw the police presence downtown after the shooting.
“We had just gone to Broadway brewery,” Bianucci said. “We're hanging out and we saw police lights. And we're like, ‘Oh, what is that?’ And, then I saw the alert a few minutes later. So scary.”
Despite the shooting, Bianucci said she feels safe downtown most of the time.
“It just depends on who I'm with and what time of day it is,” Bianucci said. “I'd say 90% of the time I do feel safe. There are occasions though, where it's a little questionable.”
Cole Mitchell, a senior at Mizzou, said he wasn’t surprised when he heard about the shooting from a friend.
“I feel like it's pretty common,” Mitchell said. “We get alerts from MUPD. They're like, ‘shots fired’ I feel like quite a bit.”
Wallace said she’s seen Columbia’s population grow over the last 40 years. She said she doesn’t think Columbia’s infrastructure has kept pace with its population.
“It’s just Columbia has grown so much that we can’t keep up with it,” Wallace said. “So, the infrastructure to the downtown area is just crowded.”
She’s not sure what additional security measures should be put in place to keep people safe. However, she said more needs to be done.
“I don't really have a good judgment on what security could be improved,” Wallace said. “But, I do know we need help.”
Security during Mizzou’s Homecoming weekend
Christian Tabak, the Columbia Police Department Public Information Specialist, said the department has an increased presence downtown to keep people safe during Mizzou’s Homecoming.
“Whenever there's major events or activities such as homecoming weekend, the Columbia Police Departments are already on high alert for public safety and ensuring everything goes smoothly,” Tabak said.
Tabak said the increased presence allowed an officer to respond to Friday’s shooting quickly. He said the increased presence will continue through the weekend.
“One of our officers was in the area when the shots fired went off… and was able to respond to the scene almost immediately,” Tabak said. “We are continuing to have increased presence over the weekend, and continuing to ensure we have adequate responses in the event of these kinds of situations.”
Christian Basi, the director of media relations for the University of Missouri System, said the university has extensive security measures in place to keep individuals safe on Mizzou’s campus and at Mizzou sanctioned events.
“At every home football game, our police department works with every local law enforcement agency, including national agencies that include the FBI, so that we have a full security presence at every home football game, here in Columbia,” Basi said. “This happens regardless of the game, regardless of who we're playing. And, regardless of the event or the day, it is an intense effort by every law enforcement agency in the region.”
He said all of Mizzou’s Homecoming events over the past week have gone smoothly, with no safety concerns. He said it is incorrect to say the shooting happened “at homecoming.”
“It happened downtown,” Basi said. “It happened close to midnight. There were no M-U sanctioned events happening at that time. It was not on M-U property. It was off campus.”
Basi said the university is concerned about the violence that occurred.
“We're very concerned about, you know, generally, [about] the violence that occurred,” Basi said. “...We obviously want to make sure that our community is as safe as possible. But, there are no ties to homecoming with the events that happened last night.”