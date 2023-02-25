COLUMBIA - Missouri Missing hosted a candlelight vigil for Jason Washington, a Columbia man who went missing in October 2022.
The vigil took place at 404 Tiger Lane, roughly 10 minutes from the last place Washington was seen.
The Columbia Police Department said Washington was last seen walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road on Oct. 15.
Washington was last seen in a long-sleeve grey shirt, grey pants and a pair of red Air Max shoes. Williams said she believes he may still be in that outfit. She said if he’s not wearing long-sleeves, he has tattoos on his arms to help distinguish him.
Washington’s wife says it’s been a difficult time for her family, but she really appreciates the community’s support.
Washington’s children said they were excited to have the vigil and hoped it would raise enough awareness to bring their dad home. They also performed a dance and sang before the event moved outside for the candle-light vigil.
Williams has created a Facebook group for tips and updates to help find her husband.
CPD asks if anyone knows anything or has seen Washington to call 911 or the department at 573-874-7652. People can also submit an anonymous tip online.
There is also GoFundMe set up for Washington that people can donate to.
The disappearance of Jason Washington isn’t the only tragedy the family has faced since moving to Columbia in October. Two children in the family were killed in a townhouse fire at the Columbia Square Apartments on Dec. 14. This includes Washington’s granddaughter, 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate, and his daughter, 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington.
Williams said her next immediate step is to find a permanent place for her family to live.
Friends of the family have set up two separate GoFundMe pages that people can donate towards to help the family with those expenses.