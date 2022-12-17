COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered to remember the two children killed in a townhouse fire at the Columbia Square Apartments on Dec. 14.
Wednesday's townhome fire killed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington. Friends of the family planned a candlelight vigil Saturday to honor the girls' lives.
Susan Borcherding, a friend of the family, organized this event. Borcherding said she loved to see the community supporting the family in this rough time.
"The entire purpose and goal of tonight was simply to show everyone involved that they weren't alone in grieving," Borcherding said. "We're all grieving together."
People gathered at the scene of the fire for the vigil. At the back door of the townhouse is a memorial for Ta’niyah and Jyneisha. This includes a picture of them hanging on the doorway. Under the picture are a collection of stuffed animals, flowers, balloons, and candles.
The vigil took place right outside of the townhome where the fire took place. Since Wednesday, more candles, balloons, stuffed animals, flowers, and photos of the girls have been added to the memorial. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/yDcz36pGOv— Reyna Katko (@ReynaKatko) December 18, 2022
Neighbor Annetta Holloway spoke at the vigil. She said she wanted everyone to "connect in love." She also read scripture from the Bible.
12-year-old Jason Washington Jr., brother to Jyneisha and uncle of Ta’niyah, was another speaker. He said he loved the girls.
"It's a sad day," Jason said. "I miss them so much, and I want to see them."
Borcherding said she believes the vigil flowed well and was good for the community's spirit.
"I believe everybody left happier than when they got [to the vigil]," Borcherding said.
It ended with people releasing several pink balloons into the sky.
Friends of the family have set up two separate GoFundMe pages that people can donate towards.
A Kansas City-based nonprofit is helping the family with expenses. Phoenix Family, according to its website, helps those living in low-income housing communities with the on-site support they may need to gain stability and achieve self-sufficiency. Click here to donate to its online fundraiser, which will go toward emergency aid to the family, provide clothes, food, and other basic needs and help with funeral expenses.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department and Missouri Fire Marshal.
The family is also dealing with the disappearance of Jason Washington, the father of Jyneisha and grandfather of Ta'niyah. He has been missing since Oct. 15.