FULTON — The day after a 500-person Fourth of July celebration at Carver Park, community members came together to pickup firework debris and any trash left over.
Efforts began after the event ended on Sunday night, around 2 a.m.
Members who attended the event came back on Monday morning to finish the efforts. They finally finished at noon on Monday.
"This park is very important to a lot of members in this community and in this neighborhood," Bill Ladwig, Fulton Police Department Lieutenant, said. "They take care of this park every year after the fireworks."
KOMU 8 previously reported that the City of Fulton allowed residents to shoot off fireworks inside city parks.
One resident who was cleaning up Sunday morning said that negative social media posts about community members not cleaning up after themselves inspired the group.
"We want to try to promote that we're coming together as a community cleaning up after the fireworks show that we had and everybody was safe," Derek Weaver said. "Just to show people instead of posting stuff and tearing our community apart, we come together and work."
Sunday's event at Carver Park consisted of live performances from local hip hop artists, a bouncy house and a kickball game.
Verdis Lee, an event organizer, is appreciative of how the community came together to organize the event and cleanup afterwards.
"And the cleanup process?" Lee said. "We're here. We got it done. Park looks good. This last night was the first of many more to come."
Lt. Ladwig told KOMU 8 that despite the new rules, the number of reported disturbances was no different than any other year.