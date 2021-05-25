Community members push for change one year after George Floyd's murder

COLUMBIA - Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
The nine-and-a-half minute video of Floyd's death drew national attention and protests. In Columbia, several locally organized protests took place in Floyd's name.
Community activists look back on this day and the protests that followed with mixed emotions.
"It's so very hurtful and painful," Columbia NAACP President Mary Ratliff said.
Ratliff said she still has goals for ways the community can change. One of these goals is finding solutions through police reform. This includes looking for other ways to seek help or resources through other community members before turning to police assistance.
"We have to try to find a way to capture that anger into some positive things rather than the negative things that can happen," she said.
Calls for community policing and police reform is just one piece affected by Floyd's death. Businesses, arts, culture and more also saw changes.
One local group, Bag Chasers Only, took last summer's protest as a way to reshape their work. The group's focus is on inspiring people to stay committed while chasing their goals. The group held a protest of their own last summer in the wake of Floyd's death.
"We figured if we spoke, if we led a march or we led a protest downtown then a lot of people will follow by example," group member Darius Washington said. "Hopefully the people younger than us would lead by example, when they're our age."
The group originally started as a group of friends coming together to help each other chase their goals. May 25, 2020 brought a whole new set of goals to the table.
"We're trying to get everybody to come together as a whole," Washington said. "Not for race or religion, just as a whole. We're all human."
Ratliff said she's proud of the people of Columbia. Although she said the efforts made are not perfect, she's hopeful toward what people can accomplish by next year's anniversary of Floyd's death.
"I understand it didn't happen in a day so it's not going to go away in a day, it didn't happen in a year so it's not going to go away in a year," Ratliff said. "But I would like to see some progress toward making that a reality."
For the members of Bag Chasers Only, the community's work has just begun.
"The right steps are being taken visibly," group member Keondre Whitaker said. "Behind the scenes, there's work to be done."