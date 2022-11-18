Missouri Route 15 will be closed until MSHP concludes its investigation. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the best detour is Missouri 154 west to US Highway 24 north to Missouri 15 north.
PARIS - Missouri Route 15 in Paris remained closed Friday after a train derailed Thursday morning. There were three minor injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report.
MSHP said around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Norfolk Southern train struck a semi-truck pulling an oversized load that entered the crossing on Main Street. Approximately five to six box cars and the train's two engines derailed.
The semi was reportedly carrying a 196-foot silo tank and stopped to fix its cargo.
According to the crash report, Jerrid Hulett, 39, and Anthony Colley, 52, both of Moberly, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
MSHP Cpl. Justin Dunn said when the semi stopped to fix its cargo, the train struck the trailer as it was attempting to get across the intersection.
Dunn said the tracks did have protective measures that were functioning properly at the time of the crash.
"This intersection was actually an active one, where it has lights and the cross-buck arms that come down," Dunn said.
Dunn said MSHP is still investigating exactly what caused the derailment, and that the highway patrol's investigation won't be done for at least a week. Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate on their own, he said.
Ronnie Fields, a Paris resident and a worker at Monroe County Road and Bridge, said he was coming back into town when the crash occurred.
"I saw some smoke and a little bit of fire and I saw the vehicle by the track and the train," Fields said. "On the way to town, I got paged to go to the firehouse to respond."
Fields said he watched other Road and Bridge workers help clean up after the crash. The utility had a few vehicles that were damaged and one that was totaled due to the crash.
"I saw nobody was hurt and the driver of the truck was shook up," Field said about when he first arrived at the scene.
A Monroe County deputy accessor in the courthouse, Fawn Knoll, said she heard the crash happen from her desk inside the courthouse.
"It sounded like a long, drawn out grinding sound," Knoll said. "It was very unusual."
She said she and other courthouse employees had to look outside their window because they were not sure what could have made such a loud noise.
"We didn't think it was the train, we thought there was an accident because that's what it sounded like," Knoll said.
She also said many people came to the courthouse for answers to what occurred.
"It was a lot of re-directing traffic and trying to explain to people how to get in and out of town," she said.
Both Fields and Knoll said they are fortunate no one was seriously hurt by this derailment.