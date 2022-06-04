BOONE COUNTY — Reactions to the death of Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight are coming in from across the state.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in a press conference Saturday that no foul play is suspected. Investigators believe he died of a gunshot wound.
Former Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Tacket noted that Knight worked hard in the face a stressful position and heavy workload.
"The expectations for a prosecuting attorney in a place like Boone County, right, it's high," Tacket said. "it's a full time job and you have all these constituencies to work with. It is a difficult job on a good day."
Tacket also echoed a common sentiment that no body worked as hard as Knight did.
"I've been watching prosecutors for decades," Knight said. "The guy, in terms of preparing for trial, spent 24/7 on those trials."
He also noted that despite the caseload, prosecutors and lawyers throughout Missouri have access to resources to help deal with the stress.
"The Missouri bar has extensive services to help any lawyer and prosecutors are included in that group with any problems that they have their substance abuse, any mental health issue. There are programs for that."
Former Missouri State Representative and current candidate for Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick commented on his record of public service and his good character.
So very sorry to hear this news. Dan was a dedicated public servant and a good person. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/3et2zdOQdu— Kip Kendrick (@Kip_Kendrick) June 4, 2022
Prosecutor for Jackson County, which includes Kansas City, Jean Peters Baker praised Knight's dedication to public service. She added that she will remember Knight's kindness, patience and diligence in his years of service.
Boone Co Prosecutor Dan Knight was a colleague who was fully committed to his work. But I will remember him as the kind, patient and diligent man that he remained through the many years that we served together. RIP. https://t.co/R6tG6l1wLL— Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) June 4, 2022