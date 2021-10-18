COLUMBIA - Jury selection for the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery began Monday in Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery was shot in February 2020, when he was on a run in Brunswick.
Three white men allegedly shot him and pleaded not guilty for their charges. A key component to this trial is cell phone video captured during Arbery's murder.
In Columbia, one University of Missouri student is using cell phone video as a way to remember Arbery's legacy ahead of the trial.
"Whatever race, religion, gender you are, you should be able to do what you want without having fear," Ellis Harrison said.
Harrison has documented his daily runs on TikTok for more than a year. He's gained significant attention on social media for his runs, with nearly 80,000 followers and 3 million likes. Harrison says he's committed to running every day until there's justice for Arbery.
"I almost feel relieved," he said, referring to the trial starting. "If it goes how it's supposed to go, we'll finally get justice."
Harrison films himself running with background music and posts on TikTok. He's linked the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation and the Equal Justice Initiative in his TikTok bio to help raise money for Arbery's legacy and for people of color.
"I should be able to run without having to run for somebody," Harrison said. "If I want to just run down the block at 10 p.m., I should be able to do it."
One mid-Missouri advocacy group, Bag Chasers Only, say they hope the trial reminds people to remain educated and make positive changes in their communities.
"I think everybody as a community, cops involved, needs to take precaution and find out where we meet," co-founder Darrius Washington said. "Where do we meet to where this doesn't happen, because it's happening way too often."
The group originally started as a group of friends coming together to help each other chase their goals. In the wake of George Floyd's murder, the group focused on helping people understand and talk about social justice.
"Never be afraid to take that next step, never be afraid to make your voices heard," Washington said. "We need leaders"
Harrison says his message is clear, and his motivation to run is simple.
"This isn't something that happens one time," he said. "After the trial ends, I don't people to think this happened, we got justice, and then we just go back to normal."