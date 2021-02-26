Community members say Minority and Women-Owned Business Expo is a reminder to listen to others

COLUMBIA - As the fifth annual Minority and Women-Owned Business Week and Expo wraps up Friday, organizers and participants said supporting women, people of minority groups, and small businesses are even bigger than this week's expo.
"These are things we can take into our everyday lives," one of the event's hosts, Adonica Coleman said. "It's not just Black History Month or Women's History Month that we can keep these things top of mind at all times."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this is the first year the expo was virtual. Coleman helped convert it to a digital presentation. She said this year's number of exhibitors was close to year's past, and the number of viewers grows each day.
"While you may not get the face-to-face interaction, sometimes you get a wider reach, because things are digital," Coleman said.
One business owner who participated in the week's expo said she's grateful for the awareness this week raises in Columbia and how it'e helped her journey.
"When I was finally able to present myself and see the other businesses, it was just mind blowing," Ranjana Hans said. "I'm sure people saw my journey, but it was so good to see other women's journeys, how they started, and where they are right now."
Hans moved to the United States from India in 2003. She said working with turmeric roots was a passion she learned from her mom. What started out as an idea became the opening of her own turmeric paste business.
Hans said the Missouri Women's Business Center helped make her dream a reality and support from the community is what helps her grow it.
"It's a commitment if somebody comes out and says they want to start a business," Hans said. "If they don't get the response or the recognition from the community, then how are they going to grow?"
Much like Hans and her journey, Coleman said this week's expo and its significance has one message we can all take away.
"Go into conversations to listen, as opposed to being heard all the time," she said. "I just think if we take that mindset, when it comes to any of these issues, we all come out better on the other side.
You can stream today's closing event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.