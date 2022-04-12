COLUMBIA - Community members took part in a behind-the-scenes tour of the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) Tuesday.
"As we reach another important milestone in the construction of the new terminal, it’s important that the public has an opportunity to see the progress that has been made," Airport Manager Mike Parks said. “We’re looking at a terminal three times the size they’re used to.”
Guided tours began at 3:30 p.m. Those in attendance walked through the construction site to see the progress that has been made on the $23 million project.
The senior project manager said they have spent more than 74,000 hours working on the project so far. He said the goal is for people to be able to fly out of the terminal around Labor Day weekend.
Parks said this expansion could lead to more airlines and flights out of COU.
“We’re going to continue having conversations with American Airlines and also other airlines about what potential flights we could have in the future,” Parks said.
Parks said accessibility concerns and the age of the airport were major reasons for the updates.
“The current facility was built during the 60s,” Parks said. “The aging infrastructure needed a lot of improvements.”
The new terminal will be a 52,000 square foot facility and feature new amenities, such as several passenger boarding bridges, a mother's room, a sensory room and an interior Service Animal Relief Area (SARA).
Parks said the terminal is currently out to bid for restaurants and vendors to fill some of the space.