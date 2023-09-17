COLUMBIA— Tiffany DeTienne knows the feeling of hunger all too well.
"I grew up a kid whose family had to visit local food pantries," DeTienne said.
DeTienne, a community engagement specialist for Church World Service, a faith-based organization, said hunger comes in different forms.
"There's so many people who you don't even realize are struggling in your community alongside the people who might be more visible," DeTienne said.
People hoping to end that struggle of hunger gathered at Stephen's Lake Park in Columbia Sunday afternoon to walk in solidarity for the 28th annual Columbia CROP Hunger Walk.
The event raises money for food pantries in Columbia and around the country. 75% of the donations raised go to the walk's sponsor, Church Would Service, that uses the money to fight hunger nationally. The rest of the donations are given to local food pantries in Columbia.
The walk consisted of three route options for participants: a half-mile route, one-mile route, and three-mile route.
Churches from around Columbia registered teams to see who could raise the most money for the walk. The winner gets a trophy with their name on it.
The walking fundraiser was born out of World War 2 in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and crops to those struggling with hunger.
Cleo Kottwitz, a retired United Methodist pastor, has been involved with the CROP walk since 1966. This is his first year in 57 years of being just a participant and not an organizer for the event.
Kottwitz called the event, "the most inter-faith event that happens in Columbia every year."
Last year, the event raised $22,173, which was the largest amount in the program's history.
This year, CROP hopes to raise $23,000 to top its record. The event had already raised almost $15,000.
In addition to the event, Don Harter, Columbia's CROP Hunger Walker, is stepping up for a bigger challenge.
Harter plans to participate in the first CROSS Missouri CROP Walk, where he will walk over 300 miles across Missouri. Harter will leave Sunday, Sep. 24th, and walk over 150 miles to St. Louis.