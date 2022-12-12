SALISBURY - A 75-year-old woman and her 17-year-old grandson were killed following a fire in Salisbury early Sunday morning.
Cheryl Springer and Maxwell Springer died in a house fire on 207 West Third Street.
The Salisbury Fire Department found Maxwell Springer dead in the burning home just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. First responders were able to rescue Cheryl Springer from the home and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died of her injuries later that morning.
Cheryl Springer worked as the director of the Dulany Memorial Library, where coworkers say she worked for over 40 years. Springer also served as the secretary for First Baptist Church Salisbury for 25 years, according to Pastor Kurtis Estes.
“I describe her as a grandma full of energy, she always put everyone else first," Estes said. "She had a heart that was so loving and kind, she wanted to make sure that others were taken care of before herself."
James Cox, a friend of Cheryl's, said she did her best to help the Salisbury community any way she could.
“Cheryl was a very nice friend of mine," Cox said. "She worked in the library and helped me many times. She helped everyone, older people. She was just a wonderful person."
Maxwell Springer lived in Fayette and went to Fayette High School. Following the fire, the high school boys basketball game scheduled for Monday between Fayette and Cairo High School was postponed.
A Missouri Division of Fire Safety investigator determined the fire started in the living room. The fire is not thought to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.