COLUMBIA - Community members came together to fundraise for a Columbia girl’s brain surgery.
Four-year-old Ava McLaughlin was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Aromatic L-amino Acid Decarboxylase Deficiency (AADC).
“So little is known about it,” Gina McLaughlin, Ava's grandmother, said. “It's just been, you know, quite a journey.”
Ava’s grandmother has been a part of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) for more than three years. The group organized the fundraiser in hopes of providing some comfort to her family.
“Our motto is people helping people,’ organizer and FOE member Karen Bryson said. “We try to take care of our members, especially when they're in need.”
Ava was the 141st person in the world have been diagnosed with this disease. She is the first and only person to have it in Missouri.
“Her body does not produce enough serotonin and dopamine, which is what our brain uses to communicate to our muscles.”
Currently, Ava is able to stand with assistance from her chair and can rollover by herself.
While the fundraiser kicked off at 11 a.m. with a shuffleboard tournament, Ava and her mother made an appearance at noon for lunch.
“It's not easy for her to necessarily be out and about,” Gina said. “so I'm really glad that she was able to make it.”
The funds from the event will go towards travel expenses and her care while she receives treatment later this year.
“She was assessed by Dr. Pearson, who was the lead doctor on the research,” Gina said. “and he said Ava was a prime candidate.”
Gina said approximately 25 children have already received the surgery as a part of a research trial in Ohio. Ava’s family will be there for 30 days while she has the surgery, testing, and post check-ups.
Gina said the goal was to raise $5,000. She has an online fundraiser for people who were unable to attend the event but would still like to show support to the McLaughlin family.