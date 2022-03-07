COLUMBIA - Tonight the Columbia City Council put off making a decision on how to spend $25 million worth of federal relief ARPA funds.
While council members have been discussing this for months, people around the community have been using their own resources to help with the homeless issue.
JB Mobile Soup Kitchen is a group of volunteers who deliver food and supplies to the unsheltered all throughout Columbia, from wooded areas to main city centers, like Wabash warming station.
Mark Flakne, a volunteer at JB Mobile Soup Kitchen, said "we just make sure folks have enough warm gear to get through the next day, we usually provide some sort of sustenance, some food of some sort."
Flakne helps out at Wabash every night the warming center is open.
"We never know what to expect. We've been serving somewhere between 25 and 35 people a night some a couple of nights up around 40. I think the building is suited for about 13," Flakne said.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece previously put aside $10 million from the $25 million to help improve access to broadband internet. This proposal would change that.
"It's sort of an all encompassing proposal brought by Pat Fowler that says that 100% of the ARPA funds should be used to help folks who are struggling financially because of the pandemic. So and that affects homeless people, of course. So our unsheltered unhoused neighbors here could see some funding you know, a lot there's, there's lots of groups doing great work that could use some extra funding," Flakne said.
Flakne admitted that expanding access to broadband internet would be beneficial, especially for kids in school, but the tradeoff is people losing fingers.
While the funds have been waiting to be used, the community has continued to help groups like JB Mobile Soup Kitchen give more to those in need.
Flakne said, "just across the community, people will reach out on social media and people will reach out to us and say I have some things that will work. So we either pick them up or they're dropped off on someone's porch, one of the volunteers porches."
No matter the result of the vote, Flakne, JB Mobile Soup Kitchen and every other volunteer will continue to help.
Flakne said, "we're just a ragtag group of citizens who decided to step up and make a difference."
The Columbia Pre-City Council Meeting discussed potential places for homeless sites, but nothing was voted on.
At the Columbia Pre-City Council Meeting, the council discussed potential camps for the homeless. The dark blue, non-tree and water areas, indicates spaces that could be used as homeless sites. Wards 1-4 are below. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sbZJakYZ2S— Robbie (@Liapis_) March 8, 2022
It is not certain that an approval of the $25 million in ARPA funds to the homeless would lead to more homeless sites across Columbia.