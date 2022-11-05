COLUMBIA – Compass Health Network and CLAIM partnered for a joint-event at the Columbia Public Library to help people navigate the Medicare and Medicaid enrollment process.
Compass Health Outreach and Enrollment Director Wendy Schrader said staff were there to give unbiased advice about insurance plans.
“We’re having a health insurance enrollment event to help people free of charge learn about their health insurance options through Medicare and Medicaid in the Health Insurance Marketplace,” Schrader said. “We have assisters on board here to help with enrollment.”
Cindy Carr, a BEC coordinator and regional liaison with CLAIM, was also able to explain the new Medicare rates.
“They’re actually going to get an 8.7% increase in their social security checks, which is a good thing,” Carr said. “This year, for the first time in a long time, their Part B premium is going to actually go down.”
Schrader said the event is a great tool for community members.
“If you’re doing it on your own, the signup process can be very, very daunting and pretty complicated,” Schrader said. “That’s why the government’s actually funded assisters to be out in the community to help people.”
The staff walked people through how to create their accounts, apply for coverage and compare options.
“A lot of our folks will say it’s life changing when you’re able to connect them to that insurance piece that allows them to get the needed care,” Schrader said. “It could be life or death. It's definitely life changing.”
For Brian Kieru and his family, this event provided meaningful support. He said his family immigrated to the U.S. three weeks ago. They were at the event looking to find health coverage while they continue to search for jobs.
“The reason why we’re here is because we are yet to get jobs,” Kieru said. “But, we’ve made a few applications here. While we wait, it’s very important that we have insurance that can cover us in the case of an emergency… It’s going to be super helpful to us as a family.”
CLAIM will continue to offer assistance weekly on Wednesdays and every other week on Saturdays at the Columbia Public Library. If you aren’t able to attend an in-person outreach event, Schrader said outreach and enrollment workers at Compass Health have a dedicated phone line to provide assistance.