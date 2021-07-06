COLUMBIA - Columbia native Nadria Wright died by gunfire in 2019, at 18 years old, when she was a freshman at Columbia College.
Out of this tragedy, a nursing scholarship was born. Community groups have formed the Nadria Leeann Wright Memorial Nursing Scholarship, with a mission of both honoring her and helping future nursing students earn their degrees.
Shaunda Hamilton, Wright’s mother, has partnered with Stacey Button, President of Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI), Jessie Yankee, Director of the Missouri Women’s Business Center and Suzanne Rothwell, Vice President for Advancement with Columbia College, to launch the scholarship
Wright was born July 6, 2001, in St. Peters. She was the youngest out of four children, a sister and two brothers. Her family had a nickname for her - Nay Nay. Her brother could not pronounce her name for a long time, so he started calling her Nay Nay. Wright’s family loved the name and soon everyone was calling her that.
“She had the biggest heart, she was a kind person," Hamilton said. “She was part of every group you can imagine, but she love track.”
Wright graduated from Battle High School in Columbia, before attending Columbia College in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
She loved meeting new people and learn new things about different cultures. Because of her passion about meeting new people from different cultures, she was living in the international dorm at Columbia College.
“I remember the day she moves into her dorm,” Dean Dave Roberts said. “She was decoration her room, and I remember her smile. That day I knew she was going to be someone I was going to remember."
Wright wanted to travel, as she was passionate about traveling and meeting new people. She worked well with students from different countries because she wanted to learn different things about different cultures.
"She knew different languages, she wanted to learn all the time, and she was a strong leader toward international students," Hamilton said.
The scholarship focuses on assisting students majoring in nursing with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, who may be facing financial hardships.
"The scholarship will help keeping her name alive, I think everyone will remember her," Rev. James Gray, a family friend said. “I like to think that this is the beginning for her, not the ending.”
The scholarship will be awarded for the first time in April 2022.
A celebration of the launch of the new award will take place Thursday, July 14, at 1 p.m. in the New Hall Event Center on the Columbia College campus.
Visit www.NadriaWright.com to learn more about the scholarship or to make a gift to support the scholarship.