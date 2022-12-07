LADDONIA - In honor of the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces on Dec. 7, 1941, the Laddonia community came together Wednesday at the Community R-VI High School for a ceremony.
The ceremony was dedicated to Rear Admiral Samuel G. Fuqua. Fuqua served on the U.S.S. Battleship Arizona, and after it blew up, Fuqua was the highest ranking officer left alive.
He pulled hundreds of crew members from the wreckage, fire and oily waters and sent them to Ford Island.
He was awarded the Medal of Honor, retired as a Rear Admiral and is buried at Arlington Cemetery.
The ceremony Wednesday featured speeches from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe; Charles (Chip) Nagle, Admiral Fuqua’s grandson; and Navy Admiral Philip Sobeck, from TRANSCOM at Scott Air Force Base.
People of all ages attended the ceremony - local preschoolers through elder adults. Cadets from the Missouri Military Academy helped with parking and transportation, while Tony Robertson, an historian from Mexico, served as emcee.
"I think is very significant. Because we live in Missouri, a very rural town in Missouri, having someone who lives here, like, brings us pride, we're happy. Like yeah, that's a cool dude," Jonathan Holsman, a junior at Community R-VI High School, said.
Nagle said he thinks it's important to give kids a sense of history and of their forefathers.
"The sacrifices they have as part of that history, that you know, you have to do something to preserve something," Nagle said.
The big reveal of the ceremony was the two signs created by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) that will be displayed when entering and leaving Ladonnia.
"I was humbled by it. So I was very grateful that everyone did it," Nagle said.
Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman said it's a project they started in 2019.
"Honoring roughly 90 Missourians who are Medal of Honor recipients," Bushman said.
Lt. Gov. Kehoe's office has spearheaded the program. It was interrupted in 2019 due to COVID-19. This year the project was resurrected, and Fuqua was the first to be selected to be honored with a sign.
"Of our recipients, a lot of them are in St. Louis and Kansas City," Bushman said. "You can't really recognize them. But if you do it in a small town, like Laddonia, you know, their mayor said, 'This is one of the biggest things that's ever happened to Laddonia.'"
Admiral Sobeck reminded the community that it's more than a sign.
"It's the remembering and a symbiology about what one individual can do for its nation, and all of us together. That's amazing what we can do on a world stage. So that's really important," Admiral Sobeck said.
Fuqua attended public schools in Laddonia and one year at MU, then served with the U.S. Army and U.S. Naval Academy.
He was recognized for distinguished conduct in action, outstanding heroism and utter disregard of his own safety, above and beyond the call of duty during the attack on the fleet in Pearl Harbor.