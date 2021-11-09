COLUMBIA - The Columbia community came together this week after a stray dog was found Sunday in bad shape.
Columbia resident Suzanne Opperman brought the dog to Horton Animal Hospital Discovery where she was treated.
The dog was treated for dehydration, a skin parasite and screened for other injuries through x-rays and blood tests.
“I was not tricky at catching her. Sadly she was walking down the middle of the right lane and I did not see her because she blended in with the color of the road. Fortunately my tires didn’t go over her; she just tumbled around under my truck," Opperman said in a Facebook post.
Opperman said when she got out of her car, the dog was "dazed and confused" and that was how she was able to capture her. She was only a fourth of a mile away from Horton Animal Hospital Discovery where she brought her immediately.
A member from Horton Animal Hospital Discovery posted in the local Facebook group “Columbia, Missouri Lost & Found Pets” to try to locate the dog’s owner, but ended up grabbing the attention of many residents instead.
Many residents commented and said they also tried to rescue that same dog but was unable to get her to stop running away from them.
Columbia resident Jenny Morton commented on the post asking how she could contribute to the dog's care. It was after that comment that more people began to ask the same thing.
Opperman said the first part of treatment would cost $1,060.
"She had lab work, x-rays, pain medication, nausea medications, a mange shot, GI worms meds (a likely thing),” Opperman explained.
Opperman said she is overwhelmed by all the support she is getting, and the donations are still coming in.
"I just can't believe how many people have been calling in to donate, it is just amazing."
To donate toward medical costs, contact Horton Discovery Animal Hospital at 573-777-3609.