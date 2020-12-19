JEFFERSON CITY - Over 50 people gathered in Jefferson City's McKay Park Saturday night for a candlelight vigil to remember 25-year-old Marqukis Hayes.
According to police, Hayes was shot and killed Monday afternoon while in the drive-thru at the McDonald's on Clark Lane in Columbia. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Angelica Benitez of Moberly, is in the Boone County Jail without bond on murder charges.
Saturday, family, friends, and community members gathered to share memories of Hayes.
"He has never met a stranger, always willing to be there and go above and beyond for someone," Haye's mother, Kimyonia Sands, said.
Attendees wore blue, Hayes' favorite color, lit candles, sang, prayed, and released balloons.
Community leaders urged the community to come together to end gun violence.
"We've lost so many black men, good black men for unnecessary reasons. We talk about Black Lives Matter but we need to be talking about Black-on-Black crime...his mother and these siblings, during this time when we're supposed to have joy and celebration, but now we got tears and pain and hurt and it don't just affect them, it affects all of us. Every single one of us," Reverend James Gray said.
Rev. Gray said Hayes had seven siblings and was the father to two young children.
A GoFundMe was set up to help cover funeral expenses and support Hayes' daughter. An employee for the organizer, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Columbia, told KOMU a relative of Hayes is a technician for the business. At the time of the vigil Saturday, it had raised $2,100 of the $5,000 goal.
A second pastor prayed aloud that the community would help support the family.
"Let our phone calls be right on time, let our visits be right on time, let our little dinners and our little potlucks when we drop by be right on time. Let them know that there's something good even that comes out of something evil," Reverend Adrian Hendricks said.