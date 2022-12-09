BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday.
Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes.
In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland police said they received a report on Dec. 5 at 5 a.m. that Emilee left her residence without parental permission or knowledge.
The department said officers on every shift since that date have followed up on various leads.
"We have not received credible information that the juvenile was taken against her will, is being held against her will, or that she is in danger," Ashland Police Sgt. Andrew Worrall said. "APD continues to follow leads to locate the juvenile so she can be reunited with her family."
Emilee's family has put up a $2,000 reward for the safe return of their daughter. The family believes she could be in the Fulton area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Unit at 573-526-6178 or Ashland police at 573-657-9062.