COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night.
Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
Park Development Superintendent Mike Snyder says this is a part of Columbia they have been trying to find land for a long time. He said the parks department has a goal of having a neighborhood park at a half mile walking distance within the entire city of Columbia.
"Any house or apartment in the city of Columbia, we want to be able to be in walking distance of a park," Snyder said. "This part of town has been without green space or a park for many many years, and so that's why we're excited to be able to build this park here."
Parks and Rec acquired the 2.24-acre park in 2018 with funds from the city's park sales tax. The department said it would fill a need for a neighborhood park in this area of Columbia, as identified in the 2013 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.
Diana Reynard, who lives on Whitegate Drive, said she's excited to see this land be put to use.
"I'm very excited to see this land get developed into a youth activity center where kids can come play safely," Reynard said. "I see them playing in the streets, and I worry about cars hitting them cause some people come through here so fast."
Kayleb Badalian, who lives on nearby Sylvan Lane, said he is looking forward to the proposed basketball court, to help kids from playing in the streets.
"It's gonna bring some light into this neighborhood," Badalian said. "This neighborhood had a little bit of a bad reputation before, and I think this park will change that."
Reynard says it will be nice for kids to have an area where they can come play.
Once Parks and Recreation comes up with a final plan, it will go to the park commission, and the city council. The city council will be the final determination as to what happens with the park.
Snyder said the plan will most likely go through the park commission and city council this fall and get started on construction in the spring.
He said Parks and Recreation currently has $200,000 as a funding from the 2021 parks sales tax and is looking for additional funding sources.
Residents can go to this link to add more feedback on the development.