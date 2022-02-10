FULTON - Community members are upset about allegations of racism in Fulton High School.
“He called these two people the n-word and called them ‘monkeys’ and started making monkey noises at them,” Celestia Timmons, a FHS freshman, said.
Allegations against the student began on Jan. 28. Fulton Public School faculty and students posted their concerns on Facebook and Twitter.
Fulton High School once again shows that they are simply not going to do the right thing due to the fear of making people angry. Yesterday at Fulton High, a student called 2 black students “n*****” “monkeys” and made noises like a monkey at them. Not only is that directly-— FHS Barstool (@Fulton_Barstool) January 28, 2022
According to students, the boy was suspended at the end of January. Timmons said she was upset that he returned to school a few days later.
“It really does infuriate half of the school,” Timmons said. “Me and my friends - we heard he was coming back and a lot of us were just really mad to be honest.”
KOMU 8 reached out to the Fulton Board of Education and superintendent for a statement. A spokesperson for the district said they legally are not allowed to comment on the situation at this time and did not release the alleged student's name. She said the district is investigating and handling any student misconduct according to school board guidelines.
Parents of FHS students and community members said they plan to attend the March 9 school board meeting to voice their concerns. The district’s spokesperson said it is not guaranteed that this topic will be on that meeting’s agenda.
According to Timmons, some students posted on Snapchat and said they are planning a peaceful walkout on Feb. 14 in retaliation to the district’s handling of the situation. Timmons said she wants the protest to create change within the school district.
“I hope it does, but I don’t think it will, to be honest.” Timmons said. “The way this school is so stubborn, nobody cares about these kids and what’s going on. No justice at all.”
The walkout is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. at Fulton High School. Timmons said students will walk out to the south parking lot.
“We’d stand there, having a peaceful protest and hopefully get our point across,” Timmons said.