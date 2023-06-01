The COMO Juneteenth committee will host several events in celebration of Juneteenth. The event dates span from June 16 to June 19.
The day recognizes when enslaved African Americans learned of their emancipation in Galveston, Texas. It marks when federal troops arrived in the city in 1865, more than two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed, to ensure that all enslaved people were freed.
The celebrations begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 with the Kick off COMO Juneteenth at the Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI), 500 E. Walnut St. #102. Later in the evening, church services will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Fifth Street Christian Church, 401 N. Fifth St.
A parade will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17 along Broadway in downtown Columbia. Immediately following the parade, community fun and fellowship will take place at Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Rd.
The Gospel Extravaganza will take place at Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St. at 3 p.m. June 18.
The events will end with more community fun and fellowship at Douglass Park, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 19.