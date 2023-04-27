COLUMBIA − CoMo Mobile Aid Collective is asking for donations of tents and sleeping bags in order to help those in need.
The need for sleeping bags and tents is in high demand, according to a post on the nonprofit's Facebook page. CoMo Mobile Aid provides services, such as food, water, hygiene supplies and basic medical care, to those in need or experiencing homelessness.
Catherine Armbrust, director of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, said one of the reasons she made the post was because a large number of people in an encampment were recently displaced.
She said only some of them were able to take their items, while others had to leave their belongings behind.
"We also have a lot of folks on the street right now because Room at the Inn closed at the beginning of April and so that put more than 50 people back out into the community once the winter season was over," Armbrust said.
On Monday, the city of Columbia cleared one of the largest unhoused encampments near the Highway 63 and Interstate 70 connector. CoMo Mobile Aid was there the week prior to the eviction and helped provide the unhoused people with resources they might need.
Armburst said sometimes when unhoused people leave their tent, they come back to it slashed or pepper sprayed, or their things have been taken.
"The community wants poverty and homelessness to be invisible," Armbrust said.
She says everyone needs and deserves a place to rest and feel safe.
"Thats the epitome of where we are in this moment," Armburst said. "People don't want to feel uncomfortable about hard things, and they don't want to see hard things."
CoMo Mobile Aid is also looking for items such as ballcaps, sunglasses, underwear, tarps and hygiene items.
"We are not necessarily encouraging people to stay in a space where they are unsheltered, but we also try and move in without any preconceived notions or judgements because we don't know everybody's story and everyone has a different story," Armbrust said.
To make a donation, visit comomobileaid.org. Donations are tax deductible.