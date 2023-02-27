COLUMBIA — One water safety organization is calling for transparency following the city of Columbia's testing violation from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Officials admitted at last Monday's city council meeting that staff did not test the city's drinking water for copper or lead last year. COMO Safe Water Coalition developed and released its own report Monday regarding its concerns for the community.

David Sorrell, director of utilities for the city of Columbia, told council the DNR informed the city of the violation on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 17. He said there was confusion at the time whether the regular testing was mandatory, but then confirmed the need for those tests at the meeting.

Previously, the city required testing the water for lead and copper once every three years from 50 different sites. Last year, this system changed to 100 sites twice a year.

According to the coalition's report, which cites the DNR, the city had been informed of the violation since September.

The coalition said the purpose of its report was to refer back to the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions and to provide some context on why the group believes the changes made by the DNR should have been evident to the city.

In the report, the coalition lays out the revisions, which is part of the National Primary Drinking Water Regulation, under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The coalition believes that Columbia has not implemented the necessary requirements, though the revisions have been "thoroughly promoted."

Julie Ryan, co-founder of the COMO Safe Water Coalition, says there is potential for the Columbia's water supply to be harmful because of the city's failure to correctly test and monitor sites that are more at risk.

"If we're not testing the most at-risk households, if we're not testing where those lead lines are, and if it isn't done correctly, then that doesn't give us the right data," Ryan said.

According to the coalition's report, lead has been "leached in the system" for three additional years because of the city's continued use of chloramine as a secondary disinfectant.

"The problem with chloramine is it has its own problems. There are byproducts that it creates that we're not regulated to test for," Ryan said. "And it's also known to leach lead in the system. And so that's a big concern for us... and it has been a concern for us."

The last test the city performed on the water supply for copper and lead was in 2019. Ryan says information about the 2019 test has not yet been released.

She says the next steps the city should take is prioritizing the importance of the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions: "If the city wants to be transparent and show that they are doing their best to communicate with the public and be open and hones, I think this is all information that we deserve to have."

At the city council meeting last Monday, Sorrell said he "hoped to have a report to the city manager by Monday morning [Feb. 27] regarding the department's plans to make sure violations like this wouldn't happen again."

KOMU 8 News reached out to Sorrell and the city for comment, but staff said that they could not confirm when their report would be released.