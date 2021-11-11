COLUMBIA - Columbia organization leaders are launching a new platform to help bring refugees from Afghanistan to central Missouri.
On Thursday morning, religious, nonprofit and business leaders gathered to discuss the beginning of CoMo United.
Garrett Rucinski is the coordinator of CoMo United, an organizational platform for allocating resources to people in need.
Catholic Charities in Columbia has resettled 119 refugees from Afghanistan in the last five weeks. CoMo United is working closely with Catholic Charities leaders to organize donations and to communicate among nonprofits for future donations.
Rucinksi explained how he saw a need for organization and structure with incoming donations.
"We have a lot of organizations who want to help, everybody wants to help, but getting everybody in a quick 'one-stop-shop' place can be tricky," Rucinksi said. "[This program] will allow us to not duplicate donation efforts and get the information out quickly in an emergency crisis."
Rucinski explained in Thursday's meeting that Columbia residents can help in a three-pronged approach. The first step is to get refugees out of Afghanistan, then resettle families in Columbia and finally, provide a long term place of refuge for refugees.
Twenty-five organizations showed up at The Crossing church on Thursday to learn more about how their groups can help with the resettling of refugees. Refugee's needs are changing daily, and CoMo United aims to quickly triage those needs and allocate resources to families.
Rucinski said he was inspired by his faith and call to action to start CoMo United. He's excited for Columbia to receive nearly 50 refugees by the end of this week.
"This morning I was driving my son to school this morning and I was explaining what a refugee is," Rucinski said. "[My son] doesn't have to be scared when we're driving to work everyday. [My son] has running water. We take those things for granted some times. These [refugee] family members have never had that, and they're about to have that."
As of Thursday morning, the biggest need for incoming refugee families is volunteers to help pick up families from the Columbia airport.
A full list of what is needed by charity organizations can be found here.