COLUMBIA - During the holiday season, people are encouraged to give back to their communities. Following Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Tuesday marks this year's Giving Tuesday.
Established back in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a national day of giving. Giving Tuesday inspires people to extend their generosity and kindness back toward their own communities through donations, volunteering, advocacy, acts of kindness, etc.
People in mid-Missouri can participate in Giving Tuesday through the CoMoGives campaign. The campaign was started by the Community Foundation of Central Missouri (CFCM) in 2013 and is kicking off its ninth annual online fundraiser this year.
The CoMoGives campaign is one of the biggest contributors to Giving Tuesday in central Missouri. Their website allows those who able to make donations toward a list of over 100 nonprofits in mid-Missouri.
Executive Director for CFCM and founder of the CoMoGives campaign John Baker said the campaign's goal is to inspire people to give back through year-end giving.
“So the CoMoGives campaign is all about supporting and strengthening the local nonprofit community in the central Missouri region. It used to be just in Columbia, Missouri, but now we have Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, and Boonville,” Baker said.
The campaign created a website and digital platform where people can donate virtually to multiple community organizations.
“The main goal is to accept the donations on behalf of participating organizations who want to be in the campaign,” Baker said.
The CoMoGives campaign was inspired partially by Giving Tuesday, according to Baker. He said he has previously attended Giving Tuesday summits, and he wanted to implement CoMoGives on Giving Tuesday.
“They do tremendous work and they inspire and nurture good, good deeds and good gifts. And so we want to be part of that. We try to emphasize giving Tuesday with the CoMoGives campaign,” Baker said.
Baker said Giving Tuesday is the second biggest day the campaign receives donations - the first being Dec. 31.
“So we expect over $140,000 or so to be donated just on the opening day of the campaign,” Baker said.
Last year, CoMoGives surpassed its fundraising goal of $1 million by raising over $1.6 million.
According to CoMoGives website, the top five organizations for most money received through the campaign in 2020 were the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, the "We Always Swing" Jazz Series, the Central Missouri Humane Society, and the Voluntary Action Center and City of Refuge.
This year, its goal is to raise $1.25 million, and there are 148 local organizations that people can donate too.
Donors can make a single donation to one or a numerous number of organizations from Nov. 30 till Dec. 31.
Once the donation is made to a specific organization, that nonprofit has the freedom to spend the money however it chooses.
“Gifts are given in an unrestricted fashion for the organization, which means that once the donation is made, the donation is made," Baker said. "The organizations can use it to start a new program, to fix a leaky roof, to pay staff, whatever they want to do. Non-profit organizations, all of them have a guiding board and they will normally make these decisions."
Many local organizations rely heavily on donations from the community.
“Now we have some nonprofits that are receiving 25%, 30%, 50%, even 60% of their annual giving goals. They're being met through the ComoGives campaign," Baker said.
All the money that is donated and raised will go directly to the participating nonprofits.
“These are significant dollars that are given to these organizations, and they are really important to make those services come to life that your organizations are called into being to perform," Baker said. "These dollars are very, very important for the ongoing services which they provide and offer."
The Ronald McDonald House is just one of the 148 organizations that people can donate too. Lindsay DuCharme is the senior director of marketing and communications for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of mid-Missouri.
DuCharme said the Ronald McDonald House has been involved in the CoMoGives campaign for seven years, and it has made a large impact.
“We are really grateful to be a part of CoMoGives," DuCharme said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to join with other wonderful organizations in Columbia and spread the message about all of the local organizations that are helping to support our local neighbors, friends and family. So it's just a great opportunity for us. It's been very successful for us in the past, and we're excited to be a part of it again."
Ronald McDonald Houses are a place where families can have a home away from home while they are traveling for their child's medical care.
“Most of the families that stay with us never expected to need a Ronald McDonald House until they did. And especially during the holidays, it was really hard for them to realize, okay, we're not going home right away, we're going to need a place to be and live in Columbia while our child receives medical care,” DuCharme said.
At a Ronald McDonald House, families can get the basic necessities.
“A place to do laundry, free meals, camaraderie with other families going through similar circumstances, so that they can focus really on what matters most, which is healing their child,” DuCharme said.
What might be free or a low charge to the families staying at a Ronald McDonald House, the organization still has to pay for these things.
“So $3 provides a meal and up until $114 provides and covers the cost of a families' night stay at our house. So families always stay at no cost. It's going to cost us $114 to provide that for them. So gifts of all varieties are really making a difference for families in our community,” DuCharme explained.
Giving Tuesday uses social media to connect and show how people across the country are giving back to their communities during the holiday season. Participants can share their stories online using the hashtags #GivingTuesday or #CoMoGives.
To learn more about CoMoGives and how to make a donation, visit their website.
KOMU 8 is the TV sponsor of CoMoGives.