CoMoGives, an annual online fundraiser that supports 142 nonprofits in Columbia, surpassed its goal of $1.5 million for 2020 fundraising by raising over $1.6 million.
The group set out to raise $1 million throughout the month of December, in hopes of surpassing the previous year's donation total of $955,000.
The first goal was met on Dec. 23 after executive director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, John Baker announced reaching $1 million in a Facebook live post.
The organization then set out to raise $1.5 million by the end of the year and surpassed that goal as well.
Donors could select which organizations they contributed to. According to the CoMo Gives website, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri received the most donations at $91,365. The "We Always Swing" Jazz Series, the Central Missouri Humane Society, the Voluntary Action Center and City of Refuge rounded out the top five for most money received through the campaign.