Compass Health breaks ground on new pediatric center in Columbia

COLUMBIA − Compass Health Network broke ground Thursday in a project to build a new pediatric center in Columbia.
The 57,000 square foot facility, located at 200 Portland Street, will provide pediatric services including pediatric medicine, dental and psychiatry outpatient therapy and testing.
Compass Health Network CEO Tim Swinfard said he's looking forward to bringing integrated facility to provide health care for kids.
"Right now we've rented a number of facilities around town that don't allow the services to be as integrated and in the same place," Swinfard said. "Kids might have to go from one building to another building to get their primary care visit in one building and their medical visit in another building."
The new facility will become the new home of McCambridge Women and Children's Treatment Center, which will relocate from its current location in Columbia, as well as Compass Health's pediatric and family medicine clinic on Broadway.
The new center will begin providing services in April 2023.