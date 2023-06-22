COLUMBIA − Residents in Columbia now have access to a variety of medical services for women and kids, all in one spot.
Compass Health Network officially opened its Children's Center and McCambridge Women's Center on Thursday in Columbia. According to the organization, the center will provide services including behavioral health, dental services, primary care and vision care.
The new center, located 200 Portland St., marks Compass Health's ninth location in Columbia. The group said it currently serves 42 counties in the area.
Thursday's grand opening event included a variety of activities for residents to enjoy, including food trucks, face painting, bouncy houses and a petting zoo.
Karen Cade, vice president of corporate services for Compass' central region, said the center is excited to finally open its doors to the public after working on the project for a few years. She believes its integrated-service model can help families in the community.
"It's just like a one-stop-shop, so a parent doesn't have to run all over town to get the services that they need," Cade said.
Cade said staff at the center specialize in treating children specifically and that they look forward to helping parents.
"I think we're so excited because it's just such a really pleasant environment, a really welcoming environment," Cade said. "We are excited to offer that to the community, to the kids that we serve, to the families that we serve."
Monica Mckary, an incoming dental pediatric resident, said she sees a need for the center in Columbia.
"Finding a pediatric dentist I always feel like is hard for parents," Mckary said.
According to Mckary, this integrated-service model is also helpful for medical professionals.
"I might have a child that has a big need to be seen by a physician and I can just send them that way, and visa versa," Mckary said. "That partnership is extremely valuable."
Janny Hayes, a Columbia resident, said a child in her family plans to use the center for psychiatry and dental appointments. She said it is very helpful for her family that all of these services are in one place.
"[It's] very convenient because I don't have to run all over Columbia to different appointment places, from the north, east, south, west of town," Janny Hayes said.
Janny Hayes said it is comforting to know that the center can easily refer patients to another provider if needed.
Columbia resident Ronisha Hayes also plans to use the new center for her kids. She said it will help her family significantly.
"It's all in one area and everything's all in the building so we don't have to go 50 million places with three kids," Ronisha Hayes said. "I can make an appointment, we can all get seen and done at the same time."
Without this center, Ronisha Hayes said it takes anywhere from two to three weeks to schedule just one appointment for her kids. The center will help decrease this time, she said.
"I can make one appointment and be able to see both of them at the same time," Ronisha Hayes said.