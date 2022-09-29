COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is receiving a $4 million grant from the federal government to make mental health care more accessible. The Missouri non-profit will use the money to cover costs for patients that have difficulty paying for care.
Accessibility is an issue for lots of people. Lori Davila with Compass Health said, "Oftentimes folks may not have insurance but sometimes even those that have insurance, they have difficulty with affording co-pays or deductibles." Compass provides care to people with behavioral health issues like mental illness and substance abuse. According to Compass Health's website, the non-profit operates nine locations in Columbia.
Heather Haralan is an educator with Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Human Services. She said it can be very hard for people to get the care they need. "Many people have obstacles to all kind of mental health care...do you have a health care provider? Is it affordable care? Can you get the medication that you might need?" Harlan said.
Harlan said that more resources are desperately needed to help people struggling with mental health.
"We're excited to hear that Compass has gotten this grant because that's going to pour more money into our community," said Harlan. "Missouri is one of the states that's one of the worst in terms of having enough mental health care providers."
The money will also go towards building a behavioral crisis center in Raymore, Missouri, which is about a 30 minute drive south of Kansas City.
Davila said the goal of the grant is to reach as many people as possible. "We want to not provide services on a basis for only those who can pay for them so we just really want to make sure that everybody has access to behavioral health services."