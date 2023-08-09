JEFFERSON CITY − A woman accused of killing a 4-year-old Jefferson City boy had a competency hearing Wednesday.
Quatavia Givens is charged in the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray, who was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2018. His body was found several days later.
An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death. She participated in search parties for the missing boy before his body was discovered.
Givens' legal team filed a motion to have her declared incompetent for trial and to suspend future court proceedings.
In a Cole County courtroom Wednesday, the defense argued that Givens has a mental disorder that makes her unable to provide useful and meaningful information to her legal team.
Givens' attorney, Justine Finney, testified that Givens is unable to understand her charges and can't communicate with her defense.
A clinical psychologist retained by the defense spoke at the hearing Wednesday. Dr. Keisha Ross testified they had evaluated Givens to have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and panic disorder.
Ross said that because of Givens' mental state, she is unable to assist her attorneys with her case. Ross said Givens would disassociate, or zone in and out. Ross testified this is not something Givens would be able to control and is a symptom of her mental disorders.
Ross also testified that Givens would not be competent for trial without further psychiatric treatment.
Dr. Alexis Reddig, a court-appointed forensic examiner, also testified Wednesday that Givens has PTSD, but she said her interviews with Givens indicate she is competent for trial.
Reddig says Givens has the ability and comprehension needed to assist with her case and communicate with her defense.
Reddig testified that Givens has an understanding of the court process and her charges, and that Givens' ability to participate in her trial is not hindered by her condition.
If Givens' trial proceeds in September and if she is found guilty, she faces a sentence of life in prison without parole.
The hearing Wednesday lasted at least eight hours. It's currently unclear if the hearing will continue Friday. KOMU 8 has reached out to the court to clarify.