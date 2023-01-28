ASHLAND - On Saturday, families filled the auditorium of Ashland's Optimist Club for some friendly competition. The Block Kids Competition hosted by the Central Missouri chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) gives kids a chance to learn about construction while having a little fun.
Sharon Niekamp is a founding member of the local NAWIC chapter and helped organize Saturday's event.
"We wanted to introduce students at a young age, and their family, to construction as a viable career for themselves," Niekamp said.
Kids in kindergarten through grade six showed up to compete. The competitors were split up into three groups: kindergarten through grade one, grades two and three, and grades four through six.
The kids had 45 minutes to build a construction-related project using blocks, a stone, and a piece of string. Judges walked around and interviewed the competitors about what they were working on.
At the end of the competition, the judges handed out prizes to the top projects. The Ashland competition is one of many happening around the country sponsored by NAWIC. The winners can advance to regional and national competitions and take home bigger prizes.
Ashland third grader Max Minge won the NAWIC's National Block Kids competition last year after building a crane with blocks and tinfoil.
Because of competition rules, Minge can't advance to the regional competition this year, but he still showed up anyway, excited to build.
"It's exciting," Minge said. "You just don't know what's going to happen, and that's what makes it a lot more fun."
Minge said he just starts putting bricks together and gradually gets inspiration for what he wants to build. Despite winning the prize, Minge said he isn't sure if he wants to go into construction, but he is interested in engineering and enjoys putting things together.
Niekamp said the goal of the competition is to get kids interested in a field they may not have thought about before.
"The kids love it. The parents love it," Niekamp said. "The imagination of the kids at this age and the projects that they can build is just unbelievable."