COLUMBIA - Dozens of competitors descended on EquipmentShare headquarters in Columbia, a reminder of where Missouri Startup Weekend could take them. EquipmentShare won the competition in 2014 when it was called Columbia Startup Weekend.
Now it's called "Missouri Startup Weekend," in a bid to attract entrepreneurs from across the state. The competition aims to make Missouri a player in the tech world.
Brett Calhoun is a managing partner at Scale, a Columbia-based venture capital fund that invests in tech startups. Scale is one of the competitions sponsors. The winner will receive support from Scale, $2,500, and legal help from Transitions Law Group forming a company.
"Our ecosystem isn't quite as dense as Silicon Valley or New York City where you can walk across the street and raise a million dollars," Calhoun said. "It's a little bit harder in the Midwest, there's not as much capital."
The three day competition is a rush for competitors to come up with an idea on Friday and mold it into a pitch by Sunday. Chrystal Graves, who goes by 'Chrystal L,' wants to create an online platform that helps hair salon owners grow their business.
Graves knows how hard it can be to grow a small business. She owns Chrystal L. Hair and Makeup in Columbia. Graves said she had trouble finding someone to get good advice from.
"It's really hard to find specific advice for [salon owners] because our business model is a little bit different than traditional ones," Graves said.
Graves connected with other salon owners at the Missouri Women's Business Center in Columbia. Graves said it inspired her to offer answers for hair salon owners with questions about business.
"We're [salon owners] typically creative. We know how to do the hands on part of what we do but we don't know anything about business," Graves said. Taking off your creative hat and putting on a business hat is going to make any salon successful."
Graves and her team want to offer a path for small shops to navigate issues like business growth, and race. Graves said many salon owners don't know how to treat curly hair, leaving women of color with limited options.
Ceili Cornelison is helping Graves bring her vision to life. Cornelison got her job as a computer engineer after networking at a previous startup weekend. This year she's providing technical assistance to Graves's project. Graves said Missouri Startup Weekend is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to get their start.
"Events like this are a fantastic way to to have people get their feet wet," Cornelison said. "You can see how these things come together."
On Sunday the teams will pitch to judges made up of local business owners. Calhoun said it's an opportunity for people to turn their ideas into action.
"Really the whole goal is not just the competition," Calhoun said. "You can actually really launch a business."